Aide to opposition leader Lee indicted for allegedly lying about rival during campaign
INCHEON, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- An aide to main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung has been indicted and referred to trial on suspicions that he told a lie about a rival candidate during Lee's campaign for the June by-elections, officials said Wednesday.
Kim Nam-jun, an aide for political affairs to Lee of the Democratic Party, was accused of making a false statement against Yoon Hyung-seon, a candidate from the ruling People Power Party who ran for the parliamentary seat for Incheon's Gyeyang B constituency and was defeated by Lee.
Kim, who was serving as a spokesman at Lee's election camp at that time, allegedly lied in a press release in late May that Yoon moved his official address from Seoul to Incheon, 27 kilometers west of the capital, only weeks before the elections.
Prosecutors suspect that Kim made the statement public even though he was aware it was false.
The Incheon District Prosecutors Office has indicted Kim on a charge of violating the public official election act without detention, the officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)