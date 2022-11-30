Go to Contents
Korean actor Lee Jung-jae says 'happy' to be Disney family with Star Wars series

14:32 November 30, 2022

By Kim Eun-jung

SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Korean actor Lee Jung-jae said Wednesday he is happy to become part of the Disney family with his new role in the upcoming Star Wars series "The Acolyte," which will be streamed on Disney +.

The star of Netflix series "Squid Game" has been cast for new Star Wars series directed by Leslye Headland, along with Amandla Stenberg and Dafne Keen.

This image provided by The Walt Disney Co. shows the logo of the new Star Wars series "The Acolyte." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Lee shared the news of his joining the highly anticipated series by Lucasfilm during a press and partner event, called Disney Content Showcase, held at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

"I star in Lucasfilm's original series 'The Acolyte,' I am happy to become a member of Disney family," Lee said in a video message. "I want you to look forward to 'The Acolyte.'"

The major studio under Disney said the new series will focus on the emergence of dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic Era.

It has begun production in Britain, with its release schedule not yet confirmed.

