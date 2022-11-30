S. Korea reports additional bird flu case at duck farm
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Wednesday confirmed an additional avian influenza case at a duck farm in the south of Seoul, raising to 27 the total number of AI cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.
The case of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) strain of H5N1 was found at the duck farm located in Anseong, 77 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agricultural ministry.
Quarantine measures have been taken on the farm, where some 12,457 ducks were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.
