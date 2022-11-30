Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #govt #truckers strike #negotiations

Talks between gov't, striking truckers fall through

15:10 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Negotiations between the government and striking truckers fell through on Wednesday, in the second unsuccessful attempt to reach a compromise over the prolonged nationwide strike by the unionized truckers.

The two sides resumed the negotiations earlier in the day, but the talks lasted for only 40 minutes before they walked out of the meeting, officials said.

The government and the truckers held their first negotiations Monday but failed to narrow differences.

Thousands of truckers launched the strike on Thursday, demanding the government extend temporary rules guaranteeing minimum freight rates set to expire at the end of this year.

The strike is the second of its kind in five months. The government invoked a return-to-work order on cement truckers on Tuesday, the first time in 18 years such an executive order has been formulated.

Government officials and members of the Korean Public Service and Transportation Workers' Union Cargo Truckers Solidarity Division are seated to resume their negotiations on the truckers' strike at the main government complex in Sejong on Nov. 30, 2022. (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK