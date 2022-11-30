(Yonhap Interview) Bahamas foreign minister voices hope for infrastructure cooperation with S. Korea

"We have 28 international airports in the Bahamas and in Grand Bahama, we need about US$200 to $300 million to upgrade the existing airport," he told Yonhap News Agency in an interview, when asked about potential business opportunities for South Korea in his nation. "Three or four airports need to be redeveloped immediately. I'm sure, having looked at your own airport, (South Korea) obviously has the expertise to do it."