Supreme Court confirms acquittal of senior prosecutor of assaulting Justice Minister Han during 2020 raid
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed a ruling that cleared a senior prosecutor of charges that he assaulted now-Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon during an investigation in 2020.
The prosecutor, Jeong Jin-woong, was charged with assault after he scuffled with Han, then a researcher at the Institute of Justice, in July 2020 while attempting to seize his mobile phone during a raid on Han's office.
Jeong, then a senior prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, was leading an investigation into allegations that Han colluded with a TV reporter to pressure a jailed businessman to reveal wrongdoing involving pro-government figures.
Jeong, now a researcher at the institute, received a suspended sentence of four months in prison at the district court last year.
In July, the Seoul High Court overturned the ruling, accepting the defendant's claim that the violence was not intentional.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the prosecution's appeal and confirmed the high court's ruling.
(END)