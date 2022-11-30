Top court overturns compensation suit over 2009 strike by SsangYong Motor unionists
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that excessive use of force by police to break up a strike could be illegal, ending a decadelong compensation suit over a violent strike by SsangYong Motor workers more than a decade ago.
Unionized SsangYong workers went on strike in May 2009 in protest of the management's restructuring plan and seized the assembly plant in the city of Pyeongtaek for 2 1/2 months. The 77-day strike ended when police commandos stormed in and broke it up.
The state then filed the suit, demanding unionists to provide compensation for the damage they allegedly inflicted on a police helicopter and other assets during the clash.
Lower courts partially sided with the state, with an appellate court ordering the union to pay 1.1 billion won (US$834,000) in compensation. The court said the leadership of the union actually planned and executed the violence.
On Wednesday, however, the nation's top court struck down the ruling and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court for a review.
The court ruled that the act of the unionists was "self-defense" as police not only used anti-riot weapons but also sprayed tear gas liquid over unionists from a helicopter at the time.
The court said it is illegal for police to use equipment beyond the scope of usage designated by relevant laws, adding that police took a risk by flying helicopters at a low altitude.
