Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #book

N. Korea releases book slamming Yoon's policies on Pyongyang

16:24 November 30, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has published a book criticizing the South Korean government of President Yoon Suk-yeol and its policies, according to a propaganda outlet Wednesday.

The Pyongyang Publishing House issued the 67-page book with three chapters of harsh criticism and characterization of the Yoon administration as the "most dangerous government recklessly racing in the most dangerous times," according to DPRK Today, a North Korean propaganda website.

"This race is undoubtedly headed toward the eventual destruction of Yoon Suk-yeol and his gang," it said.

The North accused the Yoon government of "worshipping" the United States and called it a "traitor" that has "sold the dignity and interests of South Koreans" to Japan as well.

Pyongyang also lambasted Yoon's "audacious" proposal designed to help improve its economy in exchange for denuclearization.

"We cannot help but be dumbfounded by Yoon Suk-yeol and his gang for foolishly dreaming of exchanging nuclear weapons for economic cooperation," the book added.

This image, captured from the website of DPRK Today on Nov. 30, 2022, shows the first page of a book published by North Korea, titled "The Race to Destruction," featuring three chapters criticizing the South Korean administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK