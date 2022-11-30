Go to Contents
Guilty verdict finalized for scientist in 'gene scissors' patent case

16:35 November 30, 2022

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday finalized a guilty verdict for Kim Jin-soo, a pioneer of genome-editing technology, for fraud and dereliction of duty.

Kim, the founder of biotech firm ToolGen Inc., was indicted on charges of illegally transferring the patent for a gene-editing tool called CRISPR-Cas9 to his firm while heading the state-funded research project.

A lower court initially acquitted Kim of the charges, but an appellate court overturned the ruling and handed down a suspended prison term.

On Wednesday, the nation's top court finalized the verdict, saying there is no legal error in the earlier ruling.

Often called "genetic scissors," CRISPR-Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing tool that can possibly lead to the development of anticancer cell therapies and the correction of various genetic defects.

Guilty verdict finalized for scientist in 'gene scissors' patent case

khj@yna.co.kr


