Biden visits SK Siltron's plant in Michigan
WASHINGTON/SEOUL, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden toured a plant of SK Siltron CSS, a local subsidiary of South Korea's SK Group, in Michigan on Tuesday.
Biden gave a speech at the semiconductor chip production line in Bay City, in which he thanked SK for creating jobs in his country and called its investment in the Midwestern state a "game changer" in his administration's push for enhancing supply chain resilience.
"I want to thank the leaders of SK Siltron CSS and I met with some of their folks in Korea," Biden said. "They are a first-rate operation and they are going to create a lot of good-paying jobs here."
SK Group Executive Vice Chairman Chey Jae-won, who leads SK On, was present at the event along with other SK officials.
It marked Biden's first visit to a South Korean factory in the U.S. as president.
Meanwhile, share prices of major SK firms on the Seoul bourse rose on news of Biden's visit to the plant.
SK Inc., the holding company of the conglomerate, saw its stock price climb 1.62 percent to 219,000 won (US$166.16) on Wednesday (Seoul time).
