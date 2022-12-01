(World Cup) Decision time approaches for S. Korea on sparkplug midfielder

Cho has grabbed most of the spotlight, with his movie-star looks backed up by a two-goal performance against Ghana, which in turn has made his mostly-idle Instagram account the fastest-growing one on the team. But Lee has been a hit with football connoisseurs, with his uncanny ability to find passing lanes when there doesn't seem to be any, and to deliver crosses with pinpoint accuracy. He is noticeable when he has the ball at his feet and sends defenders into a scrambling mode. Even in the crucible of a close match against Ghana, Lee kept his cheeky streak intact, waving his arms to fire up South Korean supporters as he was preparing to take a corner.