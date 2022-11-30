Disney+ unveils upcoming Korean original series in showcase event
By Kim Eun-jung
SINGAPORE, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Disney+ on Wednesday unveiled new original Korean dramas, reality shows and K-pop documentaries to be released on its streaming platform to pave the way for expansion of its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
During the Disney Content Showcase in Singapore, Disney's streaming service underscored the importance of Asia-Pacific markets to its long-term growth and announced plans to release over 50 original series in the region by the end of 2023.
In the Korean market, Disney+ vowed to step up collaborations with talented creators to increase local productions and shared details about 12 new original Korean series to be streamed on its platform.
"The global audience is paying attention to Korean culture and content, which is more powerful than ever," Kim So-yeon, Disney+ Korea CEO, said during the press event held at Marina Bay Sands. "The Walt Disney Company will continue to expand Korean content lineup and collaborate with local creators to bring outstanding stories to the global stage."
The drama category includes action series "Moving", "The Worst of Evil", and the second season of crime thriller "Shadow Detective", as well as romance series, including "RACE", "Call It Love" and "Soundtrack #2".
Disney+ will also release documentaries featuring popular K-pop boy bands, including BTS, Super Junior and NCT 127, a subunit of the supergroup NCT.
The documentary titled "BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star" will show the band's concerts and interview clips over the past nine years and their future plans, while another series under production is about J-Hope, who in June became the first BTS member to debut as a solo artist.
All seven members of BTS have announced plans to fulfill their mandatory military service in the coming years and focus on their individual projects in the meantime.
The second season of "The Zone: Survival Mission", featuring top comedian Yoo Jae-suk and other celebrities, is also coming next year.
