(World Cup) Ex-S. Korean international's advice vs. Portugal: run and be quick
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA, Nov. 30 (Yonhap) -- Having closely watched his country's first two matches at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar, former South Korean international Cha Du-ri had succinct pieces of advice to offer for the team's final Group H match against Portugal.
Run, and be quick in transitions.
Cha, 42, is participating in his fourth World Cup in his third different capacity. In 2002 and 2010, he was a player. In 2018, Cha was an assistant coach. This time, he is a member of FIFA's Technical Study Group (TSG), responsible for breaking down each match and providing statistical analysis for teams.
Cha attended the TSG's media briefing after two rounds of group stage matches. In a scrum with the South Korean media after his presentation, Cha said he expected "a difficult match" against world No. 9 Portugal on Friday.
South Korea, currently in third place in Group H, must beat Portugal and then get some help from the other Group H match of the day between Uruguay and Ghana.
"Portugal have some highly-skilled players and South Korea must defend well and look for counterattack opportunities," said Cha, who attended both of South Korea's first two matches. They had a goalless draw with Uruguay and then lost to Ghana 3-2. Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 and then Uruguay 2-0.
"After watching Portugal beat Uruguay, I don't think their players are in great rhythm yet, but their individual skills are clearly superior to those of South Korean players," Cha added. "Portugal have players who can score at will if opposing defenders lose focus. South Korea must be prepared against those Portuguese attackers."
And if South Korea can't beat Portugal in skills, they should try to do so in effort.
"I think South Korean players have to run a lot, and be faster in their transition to attack open space more aggressively," Cha said. "On defense, they have to pester the opponents and keep them from using their skills."
Cha said South Korea's performances so far have not been so bad overall, but added, "Ultimately, they have to score some goals."
"And conceding three goals in one match at a World Cup is too much," he continued. "I think the team had a great chance to beat Uruguay, and they should have shown the kind of energy that they did in the second half against Ghana."
On a tactical front, Cha noted that South Korea tend to stick to specific patterns, but said individual players lack precision with their first touch and don't try to beat defenders one-on-one.
"These elements are important in World Cup matches," Cha said. "If not one-on-one, then it's important for South Korean players to use other ways to create chances."
South Korea are trying to qualify for the knockouts for just the third time, after reaching the semifinals in 2002 and the round of 16 in 2010. Cha was a member of both squads.
"Instead of getting caught up in trying to reach the last 16, I hope the players just focus on giving themselves a chance to win the final group match," Cha said. "I hope they only think about this one match and give a courageous performance."
