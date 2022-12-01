Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ssangyong unionists win compensation suit as top court overturns ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Friction over truckers' strike deepens as gov't mulls scrapping freight rate system (Kookmin Daily)
-- KCTU to launch 6-day nationwide strike; presidential office vows to take stern action (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't warns of abolishing freight rate system should truckers continue strike (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP proposes bill to dismiss Interior Minister Lee over Itaewon crush (Segye Times)
-- Seoul Metro, unionized workers reach compromise to end strike amid criticism over truckers' strike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Seoul Metro, unionized workers reach deal after daylong strike that caused evening rush-hour mayhem (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Top court overturns compensation suit over 2009 strike by SsangYong Motor unionists (Hankyoreh)
-- Truckers' strike disrupts apartment construction, puts day laborers' livelihoods in jeopardy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Financial authorities to monitor banks' lending rates amid concerns over sharp increase (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't warns of removing freight rate system if truckers continue strike (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Heads roll in a Korea adjusting to slower growth (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- In concession to firms, Korea to ease workplace safety law (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition seeks minister's dismissal over Itaewon tragedy (Korea Times)
