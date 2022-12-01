Korean-language dailies

-- Ssangyong unionists win compensation suit as top court overturns ruling (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Friction over truckers' strike deepens as gov't mulls scrapping freight rate system (Kookmin Daily)

-- KCTU to launch 6-day nationwide strike; presidential office vows to take stern action (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't warns of abolishing freight rate system should truckers continue strike (Seoul Shinmun)

-- DP proposes bill to dismiss Interior Minister Lee over Itaewon crush (Segye Times)

-- Seoul Metro, unionized workers reach compromise to end strike amid criticism over truckers' strike (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul Metro, unionized workers reach deal after daylong strike that caused evening rush-hour mayhem (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top court overturns compensation suit over 2009 strike by SsangYong Motor unionists (Hankyoreh)

-- Truckers' strike disrupts apartment construction, puts day laborers' livelihoods in jeopardy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Financial authorities to monitor banks' lending rates amid concerns over sharp increase (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't warns of removing freight rate system if truckers continue strike (Korea Economic Daily)

