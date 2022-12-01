(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 1)

The deadline for legislative approval for next year's budget falls on Friday, and yet the bickering political parties have not yet reviewed the outline. The bill may not even pass by the final day of the plenary session on Dec. 9. The rivaling parities initially planned to finish negotiations of the budgetary subcommittee by early this week. But the review has come to a stop after the People Power Party (PPP) protested the majority opposition Democratic Party's (DP) unilateral axing of the government's budget proposal. The clash worsened after the DP made it official to motion a bill to dismiss Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min to bring a standstill to review.