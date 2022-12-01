Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seoul China funeral

S. Korea not to send condolence delegation to Jiang's funeral: official

10:17 December 01, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has decided not to send an official condolence delegation to the funeral of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin, a ranking official at the presidential office said Thursday.

"It has been known that the Chinese government won't accept foreign condolence delegations or representatives," the official told Yonhap News Agency by phone.

Jiang died Wednesday at age 96, and Seoul's foreign ministry expressed condolences over his death, praising his contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

A funeral committee for Jiang has announced, "In accordance with China's practice, foreign governments, political parties and friendly personages will not be invited to send delegations or representatives to China to attend the mourning activities."

According to the official, it is highly likely that President Yoon Suk-yeol will send a condolence message over Jiang's death, instead of dispatching a delegation.

President Yoon Suk-yeol (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK