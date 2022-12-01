Go to Contents
Vietnamese president to make state visit to S. Korea from Dec. 4-6

10:44 December 01, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will pay a state visit to South Korea from Dec. 4-6 at the invitation of President Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential office said Thursday.

The office said President Phuc will become the first state guest since the inauguration of the Yoon government and his visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties this year.

The two leaders are scheduled to hold a small group meeting, a summit meeting and a state dinner following an official welcome ceremony on Monday, the office said.

Yoon and Phuc plan to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as politics, security, economy, development, education and people-to-people exchanges, the office said.

A file photo of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Yonhap)

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

