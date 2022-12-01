Seoul shares up 0.5 pct on financial, IT gains
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.5 percent higher late Thursday morning, led by gains in major financial and IT service firms.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 11.55 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,484.08 as of 11:30 a.m.
Platform giant Kakao spiked more than 3 percent, and leading banking firm Hana Financial shot up 2.6 percent. Internet portal provider Naver climbed about 2 percent.
Tech behemoth Samsung Electronics gained nearly 1 percent.
In contrast, chemical and shipping companies trended in negative terrain. LG Chem fell 1.2 percent, and HMM, a leading container shipper, slid more than 2 percent.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,303.80 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 15 won from Wednesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)