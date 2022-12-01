Netflix to release new series led by actress Song Hye-kyo this month
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Netflix will release "The Glory," a new Korean-language original starring top actress Song Hye-kyo, on Dec. 30, the global streaming service said Thursday.
The eight-part series is about a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.
Song, best known as a co-star of the hit military-romance "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) along with Song Joong-ki, will take the lead role, while actors Lee Do-hyun, Im Ji-yeon and Park Sung-hoon will be in other major roles.
"The Glory" was written by star screenwriter Kim Eun-sook of the same hit drama, and directed by Ahn Gil-ho of the hit crime thriller "Stranger" (2017) and the fantasy "Memories of the Alhambra" (2018).
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)