Renault Korea's Nov. sales fall 3 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Thursday its sales fell 3 percent last month from a year earlier on weak domestic demand.
Renault Korea sold a total of 17,333 vehicles in November, down from 17,872 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 9.4 percent to 5,553 units from 6,129 during the same period, while exports rose 0.3 percent to 11,780 units from 11,743 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
From January to November, its sales climbed 33 percent to 159,964 autos from 120,051 units during the same period of last year.
