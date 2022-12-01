Kia's Nov. sales rise 15 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Thursday its sales rose 15 percent last month from a year earlier despite an extended chip shortage.
Kia sold a total of 252,825 vehicles in November, up from 219,845 units a year ago on robust overseas demand for its SUV models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 13 percent on-year to 52,200 units last month from 46,042, while exports were up 15 percent to 200,625 from 173,803 during the cited period on higher demand for the Sportage, Sorento and Seltos SUVs, it said.
From January to November, sales rose 3.7 percent to 2,663,734 autos from 2,568,091 units during the same period of last year.
Kia aims to sell 3.15 million vehicles globally this year.
