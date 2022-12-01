Director says K-drama 'Big Bet' planned as 2-season show
By Kim Eun-jung
SINGAPORE, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- Disney+'s upcoming Korean drama series "Big Bet" was planned as a two-season show to tell a long story surrounding the fierce world of casinos and diverse characters who make big bets in risky games, its director said Thursday.
Set for streaming on Disney+ on Dec. 21, the first season of "Big Bet" is a highly-anticipated eight-episode Korean drama series featuring top-tier actors Choi Min-sik and Son Seok-goo.
It tells the tale of Cha Moo-sik (played by Choi), who rose to the top and became the legendary king of the casino in the Philippines but confronts unfortunate events. After getting tangled in a murder case, he is now faced with the ultimate bet with his life on the line to get back in the game.
Director Kang Yoon-sung, best-known for mega-hit crime action film "The Outlaws" (2017), said he was at first nervous about his drama series debut but enjoyed the opportunity to work with the streaming platform that allowed him more artistic freedom in terms of length and expression.
"I focused on putting elements in the ending scenes to make viewers continue watching to the next episode," Kang said during a press conference on the sidelines of Disney Content Showcase held in Singapore.
The director said the drama was inspired by a Korean man who actually operated a casino in the Philippines and he added fictional elements to make a more plausible plot.
"I envisioned a long story from the beginning, and planned it as a two-season show," Kang said.
The writer-director said he conducted extensive interviews of people to create characters who are likely to exist in real life.
"I like realistic noir films, whose actions are not exaggerated and action is not for action's sake," he said.
The new drama series has drawn attention, as it is Choi's return to the small screen for the first time in 26 years. He has won global acclaim for his roles in "Oldboy" (2003) and "Lady Vengeance" (2005), two films in Korean auteur Park Chan-wook's neo noir revenge trilogy.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)