(World Cup) Emerging forward chasing S. Korean scoring record in must-win match

In order to reach the round of 16, South Korea must first defeat Portugal. And then, if Uruguay beat Ghana on Friday, South Korea and Uruguay will end up in a tiebreak situation, with the goal difference being the first category. If Uruguay and Ghana play to a draw, then it will be South Korea and Ghana needing a tiebreaker to determine who will move on to the next phase. Portugal are already through, thanks to two consecutive wins to start their competition.

