U.S., French leaders condemn N. Korea's missile tests: joint statement
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Dec. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron strongly condemned North Korea's recent ballistic missile tests on Thursday, calling them a threat to regional peace and stability.
The leaders also agreed to continue working together at the U.N. Security council to hold North Korea accountable, according to a joint statement issued following their bilateral summit here in Washington.
"Both leaders also strongly condemn the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) unprecedented number of unlawful ballistic missile tests this year that violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and pose a threat to regional peace and stability, and are committed to continue coordination at the UN Security Council to address DPRK violations," said the released statement, referring to North Korea by its official name.
The joint condemnation follows a recent series of North Korean missile tests.
Pyongyang fired 63 ballistic missiles this year, including more than 30 ballistic missiles launched since September 25.
The U.S. sought to impose additional U.N. Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on North Korea for its missile provocations that included 10 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests, but all 10 UNSC meetings held this year on North Korea have been blocked by China and Russia, both veto-wielding permanent members of the UNSC.
