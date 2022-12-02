Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's exports decline again; trade deficit extended for 8th month (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Shock of truckers' strike; 287 construction sites shut down (Kookmin Daily)

-- Damage from strike amounts to 1.6 trillion won; railway workers stage walkout amid truckers' strike (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't turns up pressure; labor unions' 'winter struggle' likely to hit turning point over weekend (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cooling export engine; trade deficit extended for 8th month (Segye Times)

-- 'MZ generation' unionized workers end political metro strike (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Household debt tops 90 million won; debt for those in 20s surges 41 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Wealth gap hits record high; income inequality worsens (Hankyoreh)

-- Lockdown criticism at China's Renmin University, the cradle of party seniors (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Powell modulates speed; Korean currency returns to 1,200 won range per dollar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Truckers' strike first hits socially vulnerable (Korea Economic Daily)

