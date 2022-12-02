(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Dec. 2)

Chinese President Xi, who began his third term in office only a month ago, faces a critical moment as the people are challenging the Chinese Communist Party for the first time in 33 years. Xi must not regard Western nations' call for guaranteeing peaceful protest as interventions in China's internal affairs. The Chinese public and most people in the rest of the world expect Beijing to seek a wise solution to the current crisis while respecting its people's human rights. Too much is at stake worldwide if something goes seriously wrong in the world's No.2 economy.