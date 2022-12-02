(LEAD) PM arrives in Ghana to discuss bilateral ties, World Expo bid
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has arrived in Ghana to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern port city of Busan, Han's office said Friday.
Han's three-day visit marks the first high-level trip by a South Korean official to Ghana since the two countries established diplomatic ties 45 years ago.
The prime minister is expected to meet with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to deliver President Yoon Suk-yeol's message inviting him to South Korea, according to his office.
During their meeting, the two will discuss measures to expand cooperation in areas like trade and investment, energy, development assistance, food and maritime security, it added.
Han will ask for Ghana's support for Seoul's World Expo bid, and discuss international and regional issues with the president. Ghana is a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2022-2023.
"The visit is meaningful as it lays the cornerstone for the South Korea-Africa summit scheduled for 2024 by bolstering solidarity with Ghana, the trade hub of West Africa and a role model of democracy," Han's office said.
The prime minister is also scheduled to meet with Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, to discuss ways to boost trade between South Korea and its members.
Ghana is the final leg of Han's three-nation swing that has also taken him to France and Mozambique.
