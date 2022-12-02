BTS' RM to drop first formal solo album 'Indigo'
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- RM, leader of the global K-pop sensation BTS, will release his solo debut album, "Indigo," on Friday, the band's management agency said.
"Indigo" is his first individual project in about four years since October 2018, when he released a mixtape titled "mono."
"RM contained his honest feelings, worries and various other thoughts in 'Indigo'," Big Hit Music said. "He led the whole production process ranging from writing and composing all the tracks to the album's concept, design, composition and to planning the music video."
The BTS rapper chose indigo, a color that contrasts with the black-and-white tone of his previous project "mono," and put it throughout the upcoming album to express his changed tendencies and thoughts.
Last week, RM unveiled concept photos for the album on his social media account.
The photos show RM, in denim outfits with an artwork, either sitting or standing against the wall where "Blue," an artwork by late Korean painter Yoon Hyung-geun, is hung. Yoon is known to be one of RM's respected and favorite artists.
"It's an album like a self-curated exhibition," RM said on Weverse, an online K-pop fan community platform, Thursday night. "I was able to blend music and language that are close to the current shape of my heart more courageously and honestly."
RM is well known for his interest and deep knowledge in art.
He received an appreciation plaque from South Korea's Cultural Heritage Administration for donating a total of 200 million won (US$153,751) to the Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation for its project to preserve and restore overseas Korean cultural heritage.
He lent his voice to the audio guide for a Korean modern art exhibition that opened in September at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in collaboration with South Korea's National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.
Most recently, he was the only K-pop artist chosen as one of 35 "innovators" in the art scene by American art news outlet Artnet.com.
The upcoming album has a total of 10 tracks, including its main single "Wild Flower," "All Day" and "Closer."
Cho Yu-jin, a vocalist of mixed K-pop band Cheery Filter, and DOCSKIM, a session keyboardist and producer of the Seo Taiji Band, participated as a featured artist and a producer for the track, respectively.
"Actually, I didn't begin (working) after selecting a main track. All songs are really equal to me. It's a little confusing to place a mainly Korean-language song with a length of 4 minutes and 33 seconds as a main track in the era of streaming services, but they weren't songs for 'hype' or 'noise' in the first place," RM said.
Also among the artists featured on the album are Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Tablo of South Korean hip-hop trio Epik High and British singer-songwriter Mahalia.
The album will hit music services at 2 p.m.
