Netflix to make documentary film about young Bong Joon-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Netflix said Friday it will make a documentary film focusing on "Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho in his 20s.
Set for release next year, the new film with the working title "Yellow Door: Looking for Director Bong's Unreleased Film" will delve into the story behind Bong's first short film made during his university days, according to the global streaming service.
The 1992 short film, "Looking for Paradise," was screened for the first and last time for 10 members of his cinephile club, Yellow Door, on Christmas of that year. It has since not been seen.
The Netflix documentary was directed by Lee Hyuk-rae, who was a member of the film club. He interviewed all of the 10 members of the audience who saw Bong's first film together to explore the origins of the Oscar-winning artist's career, the service said.
