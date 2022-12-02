Seoul shares down 1 pct in late morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded about 1 percent lower late Friday morning as large-cap tech and auto companies extended losses.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had fallen 24.57 points, or 0.99 percent, to 2,455.27 as of around 11:20 a.m.
Top-cap Samsung Electronics and chip giant SK hynix both dipped more than 2 percent, with leading automaker Hyundai Motor and its smaller affiliate, Kia, also losing about 0.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively.
Among other decliners were Samsung C&T, the general trading and construction affiliate of Samsung, retreating 2 percent, and top refiner SK Innovation sliding 2.5 percent.
Internet portal provider Naver, in contrast, rose about 0.5 percent. Cosmetics firms also traded in positive terrain, with AmorePacific gaining over 2.5 percent and LG Household & Health Care jumping 3 percent.
The local currency had been changing hands at 1,300 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.3 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)