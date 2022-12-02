S. Korean Air Force chief to visit UAE on defense cooperation mission
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Jung Sang-hwa will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with senior defense officials there over arms industry cooperation and other issues, his office said Friday.
During his visit to the UAE from Saturday through Tuesday, Jung plans to travel to Al Ain and Al Dhafra air bases and meet the chiefs of the country's Air Force and Air Force academy, Ibrahim Naser Mohammed Al Alawi and Butti Ali Saif Al Neyadi, according to the armed service.
Jung also plans to visit and encourage the troops of the Akh unit, a South Korean military contingent tasked with various missions, such as training UAE troops and protecting Korean nationals in the region in case of emergencies. Akh means brother in Arabic.
