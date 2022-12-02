Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
(2nd LD) S. Korea slaps sanctions on eight individuals, seven agencies involved in N.K. ICBM test
SEOUL -- South Korea announced additional sanctions on North Korea on Friday in response to growing security threats from North Korea, highlighted by its long-range missile launch last month.
Seoul has decided to impose independent sanctions on eight individuals and seven institutions involved in the secretive regime's nuclear and missile development programs, according to the foreign ministry.
Unification minister voices hope for 'warm breeze' in frosty inter-Korean ties during Panmunjom visit
SEOUL/PAJU -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se made his first visit to the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom as Seoul's top point man on Pyongyang on Tuesday.
He expressed hope for "even a warm breeze" to help warm frosty relations between the two Koreas as he toured Panmunjom, which often served as the venue for inter-Korean talks.
Yoon warns of unprecedented response if N. Korea conducts nuclear test
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said any new nuclear test by North Korea will be met with an international response "not seen in the past" and called on China to play a greater role to deter the North's provocations.
Yoon made the remarks in an interview with Reuters, released Tuesday, amid growing concerns the North could conduct its seventh nuclear test after a series of recent missile launches.
N. Korea shows no signs of imminent nuclear test ahead of major anniversary: ministry
SEOUL -- There is no indication of an imminent nuclear test by North Korea, which commemorates the anniversary this week of declaring the completion of its "state nuclear force," according to South Korea's unification ministry Monday.
The outside world has been closely monitoring the secretive regime's move ahead of the anniversary marking the proclamation on Nov. 29, 2017, in the wake of the first test-firing of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), less than three months after its sixth nuclear test.
