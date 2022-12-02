Yoon offers condolences over death of former Chinese leader Jiang
16:32 December 02, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday offered his condolences over the death of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin as he visited a memorial altar at the Chinese Embassy in Seoul, Yoon's office said.
Yoon is also expected to send a letter of condolence to China to mourn the passing of Jiang.
A funeral committee for Jiang announced that "foreign governments, political parties and friendly personages" will not be invited to send delegations to China to attend the mourning activities in accordance with China's practices.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword