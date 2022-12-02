S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck farms
SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed two more avian influenza cases at duck farms south of Seoul, raising to 29 the total number of cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.
The cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 were found at duck farms located in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, and Gochang, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agricultural ministry.
Quarantine measures have been implemented on the farm, where some 12,457 ducks were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.
