Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck farms

20:59 December 02, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday confirmed two more avian influenza cases at duck farms south of Seoul, raising to 29 the total number of cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.

The cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 were found at duck farms located in Naju, 355 kilometers south of Seoul, and Gochang, 296 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agricultural ministry.

Quarantine measures have been implemented on the farm, where some 12,457 ducks were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.

S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck farms - 1

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK