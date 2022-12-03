(World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal with late goal, await knockout fate
01:56 December 03, 2022
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea stunned Portugal 2-1 Friday with a stoppage-goal by second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan, moving a step closer to the round of 16 in Qatar.
South Korea held up their end of the bargain with the dramatic victory at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. They needed Uruguay to beat Ghana in the other Group H match of the day.
