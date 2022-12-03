(World Cup) Elation, nervous wait, then wild celebrations for S. Korea
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 2 (Yonhap) -- Even after shocking Portugal 2-1 in their final Group H match at the FIFA World Cup here Friday, South Korean players had to wait for their real celebrations.
South Korea held up their end of the bargain with the thrilling win, made possible with second-half sub Hwang Hee-chan's goal during stoppage time at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. But in order to reach the knockout stage, the Taegeuk Warriors also needed a Uruguay win over Ghana in the other Group H match taking place simultaneously at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, south of the Qatari capital.
The South Korea match ended a few minutes earlier than the Uruguay-Ghana match with Uruguay leading 2-0. If the score held up, South Korea would advance on a goals scored tiebreaker, 4-2. However, If Uruguay were to score another goal, then they would have advanced by beating South Korea 1-0 in a goal difference tiebreaker.
South Korean players and staff formed a circle in the middle of the field. Someone was holding a phone and a few players were watching nervously, as Uruguay took a couple of dangerous shots at the Ghana goal in the dying moments.
Thousands of South Korean supporters also stayed put, hoping that the dramatic win over world No. 9 Portugal wouldn't go for naught.
With songs by K-pop stars like BTS and Psy playing through the PA system, the final whistle blew at Al Janoub.
South Korea could breath a sigh of relief and finally celebrate. Players sprinted toward a section where their supporters had watched the match and did a head-first slide together.
There weren't many dry eyes in the stands or on the pitch.
Head coach Paulo Bento was forced to watch the match from the stands after earning himself a red card in the aftermath of a 3-2 loss to Ghana on Monday. His contract with the national team expires after the World Cup, and a loss or a draw on Friday could have ended Bento's tenure rather unceremoniously.
Bento will now get to coach the team from the bench for at least one more match.
