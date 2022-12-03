Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 3.
Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill amid standoff over dismissal motion against interior minister (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Damage from truckers' strike estimated at 1.6 tln won; Gov't ups pressure (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16 at FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Donga Ilbo)
-- Logistics disruptions partly eased as truckers' strike loses steam (Segye Times)
-- Militant umbrella union KCTU gets desperate to keep truckers in the strike as the walkout loses steam (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Truckers' strike falters, leaves KCTU with little momentum (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Miracle of Al Rayyans: Korea advance to round of 16 at FIFA World Cup in Qatar (Hankyoreh)
-- Taegeuk Warriors break the door to round of 16 by beating Portugal 2-1 (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Miracle of Al Rayyans that awakened South Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Kakao Pay pushing to take over No. 2 transportation card provider Loca Mobility: sources (Korea Economic Daily)
