1884 -- Kim Ok-kyun, Pak Yong-hyo and other young reformist officials, supported by the Japanese government, briefly seize power in a coup, seeking to modernize and open Korea's last kingdom, the Yi Dynasty. The new group believed Korea should emulate Japan, which institutionalized reforms in 1868 and transformed itself into a modern society. The coup, however, proved to be short-lived, as the Chinese army intervened out of concern that the balance of power on the Korean Peninsula was shifting decisively toward the Japanese.

