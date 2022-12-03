Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol congratulated the South Korean soccer team Saturday for the thrilling win over Portugal that sent the country to the last 16 at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
"The challenge begins again. Congratulations on the Korean national soccer team's advance into the round of 16," Yoon said in a Facebook post.
"Players and the coaches have greatly impressed the people of this country with their fighting spirit and passion. Feel free to fulfill the potential you have prepared and enjoy the game," Yoon said.
Yoon added that he hopes to show the world the potential of South Korean soccer, beyond winning or losing.
"I'll be rooting for you together," Yoon said.
South Korea beat Portugal 2-1 Friday (Qatar time) with a late goal by second-half substitute Hwang Hee-chan, in a thrilling win that made the country advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup.
It is the third time in history and the first in 12 years that South Korea has made it to the last 16 at a World Cup.
