2.9 magnitude earthquake hits off S. Korea's southeastern coast: weather agency
13:46 December 03, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck off South Korea's southeastern coast Saturday, with no damage expected from the tremor, the state weather agency said.
The quake occurred at 1:22 p.m. in waters about 45 kilometers northeast off the coastal city of Ulsan, some 415 km southeast of Seoul, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at a depth of 21 km.
The quake is not expected to cause any damage, the KMA said.
