'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
SEOUL, Dec. 3 (Yonhap) -- "Wild Flower," the lead track of the K-pop superband BTS leader RM's solo debut album, "Indigo," topped iTunes top songs charts in 87 countries, the group's agency said Saturday.
As of 9 a.m., the song hit No. 1 on the charts in countries including the United States, Canada, France and Germany, according to Big Hit Music.
"Indigo" topped iTunes albums charts in 67 countries, including the U.S., Germany, France and Italy.
Released Friday, "Indigo" is RM's first individual project since October 2018, when he released a mixtape titled "mono."
The album has a total of 10 tracks, including its main single "Wild Flower," "All Day" and "Closer."
