S. Korea reports more bird flu cases at duck, chicken farms
SEOUL, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Sunday confirmed two additional avian influenza cases, raising to 32 the total number of cases that have been reported at local poultry farms since this autumn.
The cases of a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain of H5N1 were found at duck and chicken farms in Muan and Hampyeong, located 385 kilometers and 383 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the agriculture ministry.
Quarantine measures have been implemented on the farms, where 8,000 ducks and 400,000 chickens were being raised. They include access restrictions at the farm and other at-risk facilities, culling of poultry and an epidemiological investigation.
