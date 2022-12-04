(World Cup) Brazil captain Thiago Silva says S. Korea 'deserve our respect'

"It's a very difficult match. We're aware of the Korean team's skills," Silva said at the prematch press conference at the Main Media Center for the FIFA World Cup in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. "I think we have good fitness to play against Korea. We shouldn't take it for granted, thinking the game will be as easy as it was during friendly matches. Korea had a very difficult group. They managed to go to round of 16. They deserve all our respect."

