(World Cup) Brazil coach to decide on Neymar's status vs. S. Korea after training session
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Brazil head coach Tite said Sunday he wasn't yet ready to declare his star forward Neymar ready to take on South Korea in the round of 16 the following day.
Neymar, the oft-injured attacker for the Selecao, missed the final two Group G matches with an ankle injury but returned to training Saturday. Brazil are scheduled to have another session Sunday, the eve of their round of 16 match against South Korea at Stadium 974. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. Monday in Qatar, or 4 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea.
"He's going to practice this afternoon. If he does okay, he will be playing tomorrow," Tite said at his prematch press conference at the Main Media Centre in Al Rayyan, west of Doha. "I do not share any information which is not true. If everything is okay, he will play."
Whether Neymar will be fit to play the entire match from the start, even if it stretches into extra time, is a question mark. But Tite hinted that as long as Neymar is fit to play, he will be in his starting XI.
"I prefer to use my best from the beginning," he said. "As head coach, I have to take on that responsibility."
South Korea are playing in the knockout stage for the third time, while Brazil are going for their sixth World Cup trophy, and first since 2002. Tite refused to look past Brazil's next opponent, despite his team's status as the heavy favorites who are expected to cruise into the quarters.
"Korea, that's all we're thinking of," Tite said. "That's our focus. We're not going to think of anything else."
Aside from Neymar, Brazil have lost forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles for the rest of the competition with injuries. Alex Sandro, a left back like Telles, is also banged up. But Tite is counting on versatility of the remaining players to fill the gap.
"It's a shame that we have issues with Telles and Sandros," Tite said. "But we have other players who've already played that role with their clubs. We're not surprised (by the injuries) based on what we need to do at the last moment."
Tite took some heat from supporters in Brazil for rotating regulars and losing to Cameroon 1-0 in the final group stage match, but the coach said there were still some positive takeaways from it.
"I know we are better prepared, even after the loss to Cameroon," he said. "Those who were out are rested for this match. Those who played well are feeling more confident. Those who didn't play have a chance to improve and get ready."
