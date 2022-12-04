(World Cup) S. Korean defender in it to win it vs. Brazil
By Yoo Jee-ho
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec. 4 (Yonhap) -- Having finally made it to his first FIFA World Cup after missing the last two with untimely injuries, South Korean defender Kim Jin-su says he's savoring every moment on the field.
For the 30-year-old, the objective is to win every match he gets to play in, even if it's against world No. 1 Brazil.
Kim and South Korea will face the Selecao in the round of 16 starting at 10 p.m. Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha, or 4 a.m. Tuesday in South Korea.
"Obviously, it's going to be a difficult match tomorrow, but if we give everything we have, I think we'll play a competitive match," Kim said at a prematch press conference at the Main Media Centre on Sunday. "The ultimate goal is to win that match tomorrow."
Few pundits think South Korea, ranked 28th, can pull of an upset against the five-time World Cup champions, but Kim said the belief within the locker room remains strong.
"I can tell you we have unbelievable vibes on the team," he said. "This is our first knockout match in 12 years. We've reached this point playing the kind of football we want to play."
As the starting left fullback, Kim will have to contain a wave of Brazilian attacking threats, such as Neymar, Richarlison and Vinicius Junior. Kim said he's not fazed by that prospect, though.
"We also have some great players on our team," Kim said. "I've been going up against those guys in training. So there is not that much pressure on me to face Brazil."
Kim said he was keeping focus on his own team, instead of getting caught up in what Brazil may do.
"My biggest worry at this point is how well we can recover in time for the match," said Kim, whose South Korea, like Brazil, played their final group match on Friday. "We have to accept the fact that Brazil feature some great players. But I think we've shown throughout the tournament what we're capable of doing. We're going to be out there competing and making sacrifices for each other."
