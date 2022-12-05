Go to Contents
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- 23 pct possibility is nothing more than a number ... S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 ... miracle will go on (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea to face top-ranking Brazil in round of 16 (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea's build-up play to break Brazilian 'samba rhythms' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Nothing is impossible with 'Red Warriors' in round of 16 (Segye Times)
-- The dream lives on ... S. Korea to face Brazil (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Losses amount to 3 tln won amid truckers' strike (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Left behind after Itaewon tragedy: 'We just want to know the truth' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea to face Brazil in round of 16 ... 'nobody can predict the result' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Growing number of firms opt for spin-off amid economic uncertainty (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Home owners with same housing prices slapped with different property tax (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Companies struggle as trucker strike bites (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea prepares to order oil, steel truckers back to work (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon set to expand executive order to striking truckers (Korea Times)
(END)

