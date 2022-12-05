Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Monday's weather forecast

09:01 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 0

Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 30

Suwon 02/-7 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 03/-5 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 04/-7 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 03/-9 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 08/-2 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 10

Gwangju 04/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 20

Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 08/01 Cloudy 10

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK