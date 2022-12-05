Monday's weather forecast
09:01 December 05, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-7 Cloudy 0
Incheon 02/-6 Sunny 30
Suwon 02/-7 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 03/-5 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 04/-7 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 03/-9 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 08/-2 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 03/-4 Sunny 10
Gwangju 04/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/04 Cloudy 20
Daegu 05/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 08/01 Cloudy 10
(END)