Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul shares open lower amid U.S. rate hike woes

09:36 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened lower Monday as investors are concerned that a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report may lead to aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.34 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,431.99 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index gained 1.08 percent last week to end at 2,434.33 Friday as the Fed suggested the central bank is heading for a slowdown of rate hikes after four successive 75 basis-point increases to tame inflation.

Individuals bought a net 97 billion won (US$75 million) worth of stocks, offsetting foreigners and institutions' stock selling valued at 96 billion won.

Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.2 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. climbed 1 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air Co. gained 2.2 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. was up 0.3 percent.

Among losers, leading auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 0.7 percent, and leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution shed 2 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,296.30 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 3.60 won from Friday's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK