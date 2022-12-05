Samsung leader Lee on business trip to UAE, his 1st as chairman
SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his first overseas business trip after he was promoted to chairman in October.
Lee left for Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, on Sunday, and is expected to attend a private forum hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Lee also attended the closed-door event last December.
The leader of South Korea's biggest conglomerate has been building up close business relationships in the Middle East market.
In February 2019, Lee met with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, then crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and discussed ways to expand cooperation in information and technology and broaden Samsung's foothold in the Persian Gulf country.
Sheikh Mohammed succeeded Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed in May as the president of the UAE, following the death of his older half brother who led the country for 18 years.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)