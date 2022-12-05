Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung Electronics #Lee Jae-yong

Samsung leader Lee on business trip to UAE, his 1st as chairman

10:14 December 05, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), his first overseas business trip after he was promoted to chairman in October.

Lee left for Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE, on Sunday, and is expected to attend a private forum hosted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Lee also attended the closed-door event last December.

The leader of South Korea's biggest conglomerate has been building up close business relationships in the Middle East market.

In February 2019, Lee met with Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, then crown prince of Abu Dhabi, and discussed ways to expand cooperation in information and technology and broaden Samsung's foothold in the Persian Gulf country.

Sheikh Mohammed succeeded Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed in May as the president of the UAE, following the death of his older half brother who led the country for 18 years.

Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong talks to reporters before leaving for the United Arab Emirates at Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center, west of Seoul, on Dec. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK