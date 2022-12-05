Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at around 23,000 as talk over mask mandate removal resumes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases rose at a moderate pace Monday from a week earlier, as the virus spread held steady, with attention being drawn to the possible removal of the indoor mask mandate.
The country reported 23,160 new COVID-19 infections, including 80 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 27,331.250, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday promoted a female executive to the president of global marketing for its mobile business, in the first move to tap a female talent, not from its founding family, for the top post.
Lee Young-hee was promoted to the president of the Global Marketing Center for Samsung's Device eXperience (DX) division that overseas its mobile business.
S. Korea, U.S. and other countries begin 'Christmas Drop' operation
SEOUL -- The Air Forces of South Korea, the United States and three other countries have kicked off an annual U.S.-led humanitarian operation to deliver medicine and other basic necessities to remote Pacific islands ahead of the Christmas season, officials here said Monday.
Hosted by the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, the Operation Christmas Drop got under way on Sunday to send clothes and other necessities to residents of Micronesia. Australia, New Zealand and Japan are also participating in the mission set to run through Friday.
Presidential office to establish 2 new secretary positions
SEOUL -- The presidential office is set to establish two new secretary positions to support the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's push to increase exports, officials said Monday.
The new positions will be secretary to the president for policy coordination and secretary to the president for international law.
Yoon's approval rating rises to 38.9 pct: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose to 38.9 percent amid the government's stern response to an ongoing strike by unionized truck drivers, a poll showed Monday.
Positive assessment of Yoon's performance climbed 2.5 percentage points from the previous week, posting an increase for the second consecutive week in a Realmeter poll, while negative assessment slid by 1.9 percentage points to 58.9 percent.
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
DOHA -- There is no secret to the way Brazil can beat opponents. With gifted one-name stars like Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha, the Selecao will come at you from many different angles.
But what about their defense? Can they be had on that end of the field?
Nearly half of big firms have yet to set up 2023 investment plans: poll
SEOUL -- Nearly half of South Korea's large companies have no investment plans for 2023 or have yet to set up plans amid high economic uncertainty, a poll showed Monday.
The survey of 100 out of the leading 500 companies by sales in Asia's fourth-largest economy showed 10 percent having no investment plans for the coming year.
